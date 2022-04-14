Mercy golf tournaments to benefit two AR locations

FORT SMITH and ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy announced it will be hosting a pair of golf tournaments next month to help benefit two of its Arkansas locations.

The Mercy Golf Classic, in its 29th year, will be held at the Pinnacle Country Club on May 2 in Rogers. It will directly benefit the Mercy Health Foundation. Birdies for Babies will be held in Fort Smith at the Hardscrabble Country Club on May 9 and will benefit Mercy-Fort Smith’s neonatal intensive care unit. (NICU)

The care provided in the NICU means parents can stay closer to home while their pre-term infants are cared for.

“Providing quality health care for our community is a privilege we hold dear and we’re grateful to all those who share in our efforts,” said Clark Ellison, vice president of Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas. “Events like the Mercy Golf Classic enable our health ministry to do more and reach more patients because of the generosity of those who take part. This is a great opportunity to support our mission while also enjoying one of the best golf courses in the region.”

Both events offer four-person scrambles with morning and afternoon shotgun flights along with lunch. For Birdies for Babies, golfers will experience the historic Hardscrabble Country Club and enjoy lunch on the premier golf course.

“The ability to care for Mercy’s tiniest patients is an honor,” said Terri Hocott, NICU nurse manager at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith. “Our collaboration with Mercy Health Foundation enhances the quality of care we give and provides us with the highest quality tools to save more lives.”

Over the years, proceeds from the golf tournament have enabled Mercy to purchase equipment including:

Giraffe beds for NICU patients

New sinks and cabinets to expand the function of the NICU

Pediatric vital sign monitors

Feeding pumps

To find out more about sponsorships and registrations for the Mercy Golf Classic, click here , or email nwa_mercy_foundation@mercy.net.

To learn more about Birdies Fore Babies, click here , or email ftsm_mercy_foundation@mercy.net .

