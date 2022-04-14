Must See! This 'Enchanted Blue Forest' is Like a 'Fairytale' That Only Lasts Days

Hosted by Mikey Day, ‘Is It Cake?’ grabbed the attention of viewers across the board given its unique premise and brightly cheerful setting. The Netflix show is centered around a viral internet trend where seemingly random objects are cut open with a knife to reveal that they were, in fact, cake all along. The baking show features talented bakers from across the country. In each episode, three bakers are first shown an assortment of objects. The contestants have to identify the hidden cake amongst these objects from a distance to prove their keen eyesight.

