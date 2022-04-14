Dog killed in south Topeka house fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A fully-engulfed home kept the Topeka Fire Department busy Thursday morning.

The Topeka Fire Department was dispatched to 3421 Southwest Briarwood Lane after 911 received a call at 9:25 a.m. Thursday morning. By 10:30 a.m., the fire appeared to be out and firefighters began searching the home for a family dog.

Firefighters said that the fire started at the back of the house and had worked its way inside. An offensive fire attack was able to keep the fire contained to the original structure.

Topeka Fire Department Education Officer Alan Stahl reported the fire department immediately called for backup after arriving. He also said entry into the home was not possible because of heavy smoke and flames. The family dog was found but had succumbed to the fire.

A preliminary investigation from the Topeka Fire Department Investigation Unit found that the cause of the fire was likely accidental and possible caused by an electrical issue. The estimated dollar loss is $319,000 with $219,000 being attributed to total structure loss and $100,000 with contents lost. Working smoke detectors were located inside the house.

