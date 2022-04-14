ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Dog killed in south Topeka house fire

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A fully-engulfed home kept the Topeka Fire Department busy Thursday morning.

The Topeka Fire Department was dispatched to 3421 Southwest Briarwood Lane after 911 received a call at 9:25 a.m. Thursday morning. By 10:30 a.m., the fire appeared to be out and firefighters began searching the home for a family dog.

Emergency crews respond to gas explosion NW of Wichita
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zn45M_0f9CKVfR00
(KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)

Firefighters said that the fire started at the back of the house and had worked its way inside. An offensive fire attack was able to keep the fire contained to the original structure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLeoA_0f9CKVfR00
(KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
Deadly crash in Coffey County claims a life

Topeka Fire Department Education Officer Alan Stahl reported the fire department immediately called for backup after arriving. He also said entry into the home was not possible because of heavy smoke and flames. The family dog was found but had succumbed to the fire.

Gallery below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFLF8_0f9CKVfR00
    (Courtesy Photo/Topeka Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44JPd4_0f9CKVfR00
    (Courtesy Photo/Topeka Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gg5lY_0f9CKVfR00
    (Courtesy Photo/Topeka Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Az5jm_0f9CKVfR00
    (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWfWk_0f9CKVfR00
    (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nqyb2_0f9CKVfR00
    (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ehq5W_0f9CKVfR00
    (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
  • (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)

A preliminary investigation from the Topeka Fire Department Investigation Unit found that the cause of the fire was likely accidental and possible caused by an electrical issue. The estimated dollar loss is $319,000 with $219,000 being attributed to total structure loss and $100,000 with contents lost. Working smoke detectors were located inside the house.

Reward posted for information on cause of Kansas wildfire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XM95w_0f9CKVfR00
(KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Police name Topeka man accused of murdering baby

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Topeka Police Department originally reported the suspect’s age was 21. This story has been updated to reflect his age according to his birthday shown on inmate records. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have named a man accused of killing a baby during a Wednesday morning assault. Tray’vonne Da’mont Jones, 18, of Topeka, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
City
Home, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Gas, KS
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#House Fire#Firefighters
KSN News

Woman pleads to hitting cyclist, then shooting him

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting in east Wichita has pled guilty to a lesser charge. A jury trial for Charity Blackmon, 32, was scheduled to begin Monday, but the district attorney’s office said she pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree intentional murder […]
WICHITA, KS
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Why Kansas turnpike bridges are being raised

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you are a regular on the Kansas Turnpike, you probably have taken notice of minor construction delays as you pass under bridges from Emporia to Topeka. That is because several of those bridges are being raised to accommodate commercial traffic, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority. Construction crews are disconnecting […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man dies from forklift accident near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 32-year-old Wichita man who was involved in a forklift accident near downtown Wichita has died. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), shortly before 9:30 a.m. on March 31, officers responded to a call of a workplace accident in the 500 block of S. St. Francis St. Officers located Brian […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Formal charges filed in drug bust

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been filed against a Hutchinson woman who was arrested in a major drug bust last week. Chelsea Pope faces one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute meth and six counts of using a communication device to commit a felony.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy