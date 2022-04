For 83 years, Sally’s Apizza was only available out of its storied Wooster Street location. Now, you can enjoy it anywhere in the country. Early this year, the renowned New Haven pizzeria announced it had teamed up with Goldbelly, a mail-order platform that works with restaurants and chefs to ship regional foods throughout the country. “Whether it’s sausage in Santa Fe, fresh tomato in Tallahassee, mootz in Minneapolis, or potato in Portland, all your dreams can come true with Sally’s nationwide shipping,” Sally’s posted on Jan. 30, announcing the new partnership.

