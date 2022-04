Zack Greinke had to grind his way through his second start of the season for the Kansas City Royals. He didn’t have the type of command he typically counts on. But he maneuvered his way through 5 1/3 innings despite dealing with some heavy traffic on the bases early in the Royals’ 4-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO