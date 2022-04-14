ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PSP: Most commonly seized drugs so far in 2022

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rsj1C_0f9CKIRE00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released their 2022 first-quarter results for drugs they have seized.

Governor Wolf’s $2,000 plan could put money in the pockets of Pennsylvanians
DRUG TOTAL SEIZED TOTAL VALUE OF AMT SEIZED
Cocaine 163.44 lbs. $3,595,680
Crack Cocaine 4.78 lbs. $76,480
Heroin 13 lbs. $442,000
Fentanyl 64.2 lbs. $1,027,200
LSD 348 doses $6,960
Marijuana THC – Liquid 16.81 pints $112,627
Marijuana THC – Solid 157 lbs. $785,000
Marijuana Plants 162 plants $26,730
Processed Marijuana 4,268.6 lbs. $12,805,800
Methamphetamines 120.86 lbs. $1,208,600
MDMA – Ecstasy 0.015 lbs. $50
MDMA – Pills 83 pills $1,245
Other Narcotics 44.64 lbs. $89,280
Other Narcotics (Pills) 119,305 pills $2,982,625
TOTAL VALUE $23,160,277

Compared to 2021’s first-quarter total seizure amounts have dropped. But cocaine, processed marijuana and pills remain most frequently seized.

As a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs, PSP offers 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Scranton police seize over $17,000 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment. According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street. Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police arrest four after discovery of $6,386 in drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people in Scranton are behind bars after police say they discovered over $6,000 in drugs. According to the Scranton Police Department, on March 19 officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Mulberry Street. Officers on the scene stated they encountered two males, identified as John Gundaker and […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
WETM 18 News

Bradford County woman sentenced for drug possession

WYSOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A woman has been sentenced for drug possession after her arrest early last year, according to the Bradford County District Attorney. Amber Howard, 35, of Troy Pa. was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 2 to 12 months on the offense of Possession of a Controlled […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
12 News

Meth, marijuana and money seized in Avondale drug bust

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A number of drugs are off the streets in Avondale after a recent drug bust, officials said. According to a Facebook post from the Avondale Police Department, the Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant on March 17 at a home near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road.
AVONDALE, AZ
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#Heroin#Prescription Drugs#Psp#Pennsylvania State Police#Pennsylvanians
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

House fire leads to drug discovery by firefighters

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house fire lead to drug charges for a man in Union County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 600 block of Leiser Road in White Deer Township. Officials say the Warrior Run Fire Company located several drug […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WLOX

State health officials sounding alarm on ‘gas station heroin’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been described as “gas station heroin” - a drug that people of all ages can legally buy at the local convenience store. And while only a handful of people in Mississippi have gotten sick from using the substance in recent years, state health leaders are sounding the alarm.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WBRE

Kingston drug investigation leads to arrest

KINGSTON BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman is in custody after an investigation leads to charges of drug trafficking. According to Kingston Municipal Police, they began working with members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force in December of 2021, to investigate Leann Mastrosimone for drug trafficking, who police say was selling quantities of […]
KINGSTON, PA
WTAJ

Police: Baby tests positive for meth, 3 adults charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Three Altoona residents face charges for endangering the welfare of children after a 15-month-old in their home ingested methamphetamine last July. Police and EMS were called to the home on North 10th Street where they were told the 15-month-old had possibly ingested cleaning products. The baby was transported to UPMC Altoona and […]
ALTOONA, PA
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
WBRE

WBRE

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy