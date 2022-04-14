PSP: Most commonly seized drugs so far in 2022
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released their 2022 first-quarter results for drugs they have seized.
|DRUG
|TOTAL SEIZED
|TOTAL VALUE OF AMT SEIZED
|Cocaine
|163.44 lbs.
|$3,595,680
|Crack Cocaine
|4.78 lbs.
|$76,480
|Heroin
|13 lbs.
|$442,000
|Fentanyl
|64.2 lbs.
|$1,027,200
|LSD
|348 doses
|$6,960
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|16.81 pints
|$112,627
|Marijuana THC – Solid
|157 lbs.
|$785,000
|Marijuana Plants
|162 plants
|$26,730
|Processed Marijuana
|4,268.6 lbs.
|$12,805,800
|Methamphetamines
|120.86 lbs.
|$1,208,600
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|0.015 lbs.
|$50
|MDMA – Pills
|83 pills
|$1,245
|Other Narcotics
|44.64 lbs.
|$89,280
|Other Narcotics (Pills)
|119,305 pills
|$2,982,625
|TOTAL VALUE
|$23,160,277
Compared to 2021’s first-quarter total seizure amounts have dropped. But cocaine, processed marijuana and pills remain most frequently seized.
As a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs, PSP offers 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
