Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. Author, singer and comedian Heather Land uses Southern charm to win over her audiences in her standup routines. Famous for her "I Ain't Doin It" videos, she jokes about everything from the various diets she's tried to the trials and tribulations of raising teenagers. She performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities. Check the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO