Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on Ingleside Road in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A male motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a truck Thursday morning on Ingleside Road in Norfolk.
Police say it happened around 8 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ingleside, just off E. Princess Anne Road near Cape Henry Avenue.
The man was taken to the hospital.
No other details are available at this time, but police are asking the public to avoid the area in the meantime.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0