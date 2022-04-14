NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A male motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a truck Thursday morning on Ingleside Road in Norfolk.

Police say it happened around 8 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ingleside, just off E. Princess Anne Road near Cape Henry Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital.

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on Ingleside Road in Norfolk (photo: WAVY/Walter Hildebrand)

No other details are available at this time, but police are asking the public to avoid the area in the meantime.

