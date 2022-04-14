ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on Ingleside Road in Norfolk

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A male motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a truck Thursday morning on Ingleside Road in Norfolk.

Police say it happened around 8 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ingleside, just off E. Princess Anne Road near Cape Henry Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Skb05_0f9CK53200
    Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on Ingleside Road in Norfolk (photo: WAVY/Walter Hildebrand)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abFxM_0f9CK53200
    Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on Ingleside Road in Norfolk (photo: WAVY/Walter Hildebrand)

No other details are available at this time, but police are asking the public to avoid the area in the meantime.

