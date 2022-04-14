Charges dropped against teen in fatal Lee Street shooting

All charges have been dropped against an Alexandria teen in a fatal shooting case.

The 15-year-old boy was being tried as an adult on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

But, earlier this week, a Rapides Parish grand jury failed to indict the teen. So the Rapides Parish District Attorney's Office dropped the charges.

The Alexandria Police Department had arrested the teen in early March after a Feb. 19 shooting that killed a 17-year-old and wounded two others, 16 and 19, at a private event center on Lee Street.

The department also arrested a 17-year-old male. No information about that case was immediately available.