Tallahassee, FL

Georgia offensive line transfer arrives at Florida State for official visit

By Dustin Lewis
 2 days ago

The former five-star is officially on campus.

Florida State's slate of spring practices wrapped up earlier this week but that doesn't mean the action is over. Throughout the last few days, rumors have been swirling at a frenzied pace over recent Georgia offensive line transfer, Amarius Mims. On Wednesday evening, Mims and his family arrived in Tallahassee to prepare for a multi-day official visit that has the opportunity to last through Saturday.

As of Thursday morning, NoleGameday can report that Mims and his family are now on campus at Florida State to begin a crucial visit with the coaching staff. NG will be on-site at the Moore throughout the day to provide necessary updates inside our Discord and on social media.

The Georgia native has been a longtime target for the Seminoles and offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins. Florida State spent a lot of time and resources on Mims in 2020 to try and secure his signature. Instead, the staff finished as the runner-up for his commitment to the in-state Bulldogs.

It's imperative for Florida State to lock down Mims on this visit and to try and sway him from visiting Miami. There is legitimate potential that Mims could be a day one starter on the offensive line. He has the prototypical size of a true left tackle, which gives the Seminoles the luxury of debating on whether to move Robert Scott to the right side. The addition would also mean that the coaching staff can explore the talents of Darius Washington and Bless Harris at guard.

There is also the NIL factor for Florida State. From what we understand, Rising Spear presented a plan to Mims and his family on Wednesday night. It remains to be seen what the details are on the deal or if it will be enough, coupled with his previous relationships with the staff, to land him.

Stick with NoleGameday for more updates to come on this developing situation.

Tallahassee, FL
