'Daddy came to see us': Tom Parker's wife Kelsey shares heartwarming photo of their daughter Aurelia, 2, holding a white feather - after The Wanted singer's death from brain cancer aged 33

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey shared a heartwarming photo of their daughter Aurelia, two, on Instagram Stories on Wednesday and said that daddy had 'come to see them.'

The Wanted singer died on Wednesday March 30 surrounded by his loved ones and bandmates, following a two-year battle with stage 4 glioblastoma.

Kelsey, 32, captured little Aurelia holding a white feather and wrote: 'Daddy came to see us at work.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmVX7_0f9CIHcv00
'Daddy came to see us': On Wednesday, Tom Parker's wife Kelsey shared a heartwarming photo of their daughter Aurelia, two, holding a feather

The toddler could not keep her eyes off the feather, which made the photograph all the more poignant.

Kelsey also took to her Instagram grid the same day to encourage fans of her late husband to gather outside a private funeral service that will be held next week.

The actress said it would be 'beautiful' to see his devotees 'line the route' to the church where his friends and family will pay tribute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwc2D_0f9CIHcv00
Love: The Wanted singer died on Wednesday March 30 surrounded by his loved ones and bandmates, following a two-year battle with stage 4 glioblastoma (pictured with Kelsey in May 2016)

She wrote: 'There will be a private celebration of life on Wednesday 20th April.

We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Woods from 10am.

'It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KebH6_0f9CIHcv00
Emotional: Kelsey also took to her Instagram grid the same day to encourage fans of her late husband to gather outside a private funeral service that will be held next week

'You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens.'

Kelsey took to Instagram on Saturday evening with a candid photo of her and her late husband, accompanied by a heartfelt message to their ever-loyal fanbase.

She wrote: 'Words can’t express how much all of your love and support means right now. We are overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3QuL_0f9CIHcv00
Statement: Kelsey previously politely requested that people donate to her GoFundMe account instead of sending gifts and flowers, as she explained the proceeds would be going to causes in Tom's name

'We have set up a donations page for those of you wishing to donate in Tom’s memory. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts ❤️

'In loving memory of my husband Tom Parker https://gofund.me/5e475780 (link in bio)'.

Kelsey has politely requested that people donate to her GoFundMe account instead of sending gifts and flowers, as she explained the proceeds would be going to causes in Tom's name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yHPa_0f9CIHcv00
Brave: Kelsey explained how she she desires to turn the grief into something 'positive' and 'keep Tom's memory alive forever'

She wrote: 'I am Kelsey Parker, very proud wife of Tom Parker, probably best known for being one fifth of UK boyband The Wanted, but to those who knew him he was my husband, a Daddy, son, brother and friend.

'As many of you know, Tom was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October 2020 and on Wednesday 30th March 2022 he passed away peacefully with all of his closest friends and family by his side.

'Our hearts are truly broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without him, but one of the biggest sources of comfort over the last 2 years has been the outpouring of love and support we’ve all received.

Wow: To date, the fundraiser has surpassed the goal by £46,000 with donations amounting to more than £52,000

'We can’t thank everyone enough for holding Tom, myself and the children in your thoughts and prayers, for lighting candles and sharing beautiful messages of hope and condolence.'

Kelsey explained how she she desires to turn the grief into something 'positive' and 'keep Tom's memory alive forever.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AlAo4_0f9CIHcv00
Tragic loss: Tom ensured his young family were provided for by buying a 'forever home' touring and writing a memoir just months before his death from brain cancer aged 33 (pictured with wife Kelsey and children Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one)

'We want to take everyone’s incredible love, support and generosity and turn our grief into something positive and to keep Tom’s memory alive forever. We politely request that instead of gifts and flowers, donations are made to this GoFundMe account with all proceeds eventually going to amazing causes in Tom’s name, to help others in need.

'We simply couldn’t have got through the last 2 years without the help and support we have received and if we can offer it back to others that would be the best way to honour Tom and make our two children, Aurelia and Bodhi proud,' Kelsey said.

She signed off: 'From the bottom of our hearts, a huge thank you. If love alone could have saved Tom, he would have lived forever…'.

To date, the fundraiser has surpassed the goal by £46,000 with donations amounting to more than £52,000.

Tom ensured his young family were provided for by buying a 'forever home' touring and writing a memoir just months before his death from brain cancer aged 33.

While bravely sharing every stage of his cancer journey, the singer detailed how it was his number one priority to provide security to wife Kelsey and their two children Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one, in the years to come - as he faced an uncertain future.

Speaking on Channel 4 documentary Inside My Head which aired in November, the musician revealed his new home, saying: 'This is gonna be our forever home.

'It's important for me that obviously the kids and Kels have got somewhere nice to grow up.

'I don't know what's going to happen with my health over the next few years, so as long as they're alright and they're all good here, that's all that matters.'

'We're all going to grow old together here, fingers crossed.'

He added: 'Been through tough times to be honest and I'm preparing to buy a place like this, who would have thought? I'm proud of myself.'

One week before his death, Tom revealed he had been writing a tell-all memoir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bhyy_0f9CIHcv00
Gig: Tom also continued his work commitments with The Wanted by embarking on the 12 date Most Wanted Greatest Hits Tour throughout the month of March (pictured at his final gig in Liverpool on March 17)

