FIRTH, NE — Wally Johnson has been hired as the next Head Girls Basketball Coach at Norris High School. Coach Johnson finished his 15th year at Louisville High School with a 222-144 overall record. His teams have earned six conference regular-season championships, 3 conference tournament championships, and two state tournament appearances. He was instrumental in founding the Louisville Basketball Association. Coach Johnson was also selected to coach in the 2016 Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Game.

FIRTH, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO