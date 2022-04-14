ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton Live announces shows for 2022-2023 season

By Katie Shatsby
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Live has announced the shows for the 2022-2023 season.

The Premier Health Broadway in Dayton 2022-2023 season is as follows:

  • Pretty Woman: The Musical — Nov. 1, 2022, to Nov. 6, 2022, Schuster Center
  • Legally Blonde: The Musical — Nov. 22, 2022, to Nov. 27, 2022, Schuster Center
  • Les Misérables — Jan. 24, 2023, to Jan. 29, 2023, Schuster Center
  • Anastasia — March 21, 2023, to March 26, 2023, Schuster Center
  • Disney’s Frozen — May 4, 2023, to May 14, 2023, Schuster Center
  • Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations — June 13, 2023, to June 18, 2023, Schuster Center

The Projects Unlimited Star Attractions 2022-2023 season is as follows:

  • Million Dollar Quartet Christmas — Dec. 16, 2022, to Dec. 18, 2022, Victoria Theatre
  • A Soldier’s Play — Feb. 4, 2023 to Feb. 19, 2023, Victoria Theatre

Additional shows for the 2022-2023 season are as follows:

  • Lewis Black: Off the Rails — Sept. 23, 2022, Victoria Theatre
  • Brian Regan — Dec. 1, 2022, Victoria Theatre

Current Premier Health Broadway in Dayton Season Ticket Holders can renew their season tickets online here or by calling the Dayton Live Ticket Office at (937) 228-3630, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dayton Live said that complete renewal packets will go out by mail and they should be received by the end of April.

The deadline to renew is June 14, 2022 if you want to keep or upgrade your seats you had this season.

#Christmas#Dayton Live#Schuster Center Disney#Frozen#Schuster Center Ai#Too Proud
