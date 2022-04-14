OSU Cheer Squad Wins Second National Championship In A Row

The Oklahoma Sooners entered Saturday with a 23-game winning streak over the Longhorns dating back to 2014. The Sooners were looking for another series sweep after taking the first two games, but Texas had other plans. Down four in the top of the seventh, OU's Kinzie Hanson hit one over...
Via Southeastern Oklahoma State University Sports Communications. Southeastern head coach Zach Crabtree picked up his 100th victory with the Savage Storm after a Blake McQuain grand slam helped lift SE to a 7-2 win in game two of a Friday twinbill, offsetting a 13-8 loss in game one against Ouachita Baptist on Friday afternoon at Mike Metheny Field.
Sand Springs is becoming one of the best teams in 6A. The team has just four loses overall and is hoping to make it to play for a state title for the first time in school history next month. Senior leadership and having a solid offense can help you win ball games.
Addie Seitz smacked a two-run, game-winning home run in the opener and pitched both ends of a doubleheader to lead the West Central High School softball team to a Lincoln Trail Conference sweep of Annawan-Wethersfield on Saturday at Stronghurst, Illinois.
West Central won the first game, 3-1, in eight innings, then took the nightcap, 10-0, in five innings.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor softball picked up a win Friday night against Sam Houston, defeating the Bearkats, 3-1, at Getterman Stadium. The Bears put up three runs in the bottom of the first, the only runs for the Bears in the game. After starting pitcher Dariana Orme struck out...
TULSA, Okla. — PBR wrapped up a weekend of bull riding Saturday night at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. 33 Professional Bull Riders competed for points, hoping to cinch a berth in the PBR World Finals happening in less than a month down in Ft. Worth, Texas. The...
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - Two student-athletes signed to play college sports in Ardmore with Khalayah Willis signing to Neosho College and Aalicia Mitchell heading to Pratt. Willis signed with the Neosho basketball team after a decorated career with the Lady Tigers. “The school I picked, I just liked the coach...
Bulls will be bucking and riders ready in just a few hours as the PBR in downtown Tulsa kicks off tonight. At the BOK Center, 750 tons of dirt are packed on top of the ice rink. It's just one part of all the work that goes into making the PBR come to life in Tulsa. The dirt is down and final preparations are underway as some Professional Bull Riders attempt to claim a victory this weekend.
