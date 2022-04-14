How to contour your face

On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – It’s a skincare debate this morning, how often should you wash your face each day? Whether you have a 10-step skincare routine or only just recently learned what toner is for, you likely wash your face at least regularly. One question that you may have, however, is exactly how often you should be washing your face — after all, if perpetually-glowy Cameron Diaz says she “never” washes her face, well, what about the rest of us? Dermatologist Dr. Mona Gohara tells Yahoo Life that the official recommendation from the American Academy of Dermatology is twice per day, or after sweating. “This frequency generally optimizes skin health by removing excess skin cells, environmental pollutants, and bacteria,” she explains.

SKIN CARE ・ 26 DAYS AGO