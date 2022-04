The Brooklyn Nets are set to tipoff one of the most intriguing first-round playoff series of this year’s NBA postseason as they face off against the Boston Celtics. The No. 7-seed Nets are currently being carried by their core unit of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the third member of the never-before-seen Brooklyn big three could be taking the court at some point during this first-round series.

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO