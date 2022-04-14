ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood County, MN

Driver injured when semi blows over in Cottonwood County

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto Credit: Minnesota Department of Transportation. A semi driver was injured Thursday when his rig blew over...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-Way Driver Killed, 6 Injured In I-35E Crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 35E through downtown St. Paul was killed in a crash that also injured six others. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and involved four vehicles, including a school bus. The state patrol said 36-year-old Robin Grigsby of North St. Paul entered I-35E in a Ford Fusion going the wrong way at Victoria Street. Just south of Grand Avenue, her vehicle hit a school bus, then hit an SUV. Her vehicle then rolled and hit another car. (credit: CBS) Grigsby died at the scene. The injuries to the six others were not life-threatening. The highway was shut down for hours after the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash, according to state patrol.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
106.9 KROC

Southern Minnesota Couple Severely Injured in Four Vehicle Crash

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
MANKATO, MN
WDIO-TV

Winds blow over 9 semis on I-35 southern Minnesota

A portion of southbound Interstate 35 near Faribault was closed Tuesday afternoon due to several crashes. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed multiple semis overturned with traffic backed up. Authorities say a total of nine were tipped over. MnDOT said the stretch of southbound I-35 between Exit 55 for...
FARIBAULT, MN
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

Lakeville Police Officer Adam MacDonald Dies Following Battle With Cancer

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Lakeville police officer died over the weekend following a battle with cancer. The Lakeville Police Department says that officer Adam MacDonald died Saturday after a “tremendously courageous battle with cancer.” According to the department, MacDonald was sworn in as an officer in 1999 and served the force as a patrol officer, field training officer, detective, crisis negotiator, and crime scene unit member, among other titles. Adam MacDonald (credit: Lakeville Police Department) “Adam touched so many lives inside of our organization, and countless more outside of our walls,” the department said, in a Facebook post. “In a profession that can be full of stress and chaos at times, Adam’s calm, compassionate, and professional demeanor was a welcome addition to many calls for service and moments of crisis he responded to.” The department says that officers will wearing mourning bands over their badges to honor McDonald.
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family Reliving Loss Of Loved One After Convicted DWI Driver Involved In New Crash

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one. The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin. “I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said. WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience. The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
LINDSTROM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Tornado touchdowns confirmed in southeastern Minnesota

TAOPI, Minn. — A small community in far southeastern Minnesota is in shock after being slammed by a tornado that has impacted nearly every building in town. Mower County Emergency Manger Amy Lammey says National Weather Service crews have confirmed that the tornado, an EF2, was on the ground for five to six miles and hit the town of Taopi shortly after warning sirens went off at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday.
TAOPI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fmr. Hennepin Co. Sheriff Rich Stanek Out Of The Hospital After Being Injured In Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rich Stanek, the former sheriff of Hennepin County and current Minnesota gubernatorial candidate, is recovering after a crash Tuesday night in Buffalo. The Minnesota State Patrol says Stanek, 60, was pulling out of a church parking lot onto Highway 25 in a pickup truck at about 8:32 p.m. when he collided with a sedan that was traveling northbound on the highway. Rich Stanek (credit: CBS) Both Stanek and the other driver, a 40-year-old woman from Clearwater, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol says alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash, and both drivers were wearing their seat belts. A spokesperson...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
North Platte Telegraph

Semi driver injured in rollover on Interstate 80

The driver of a semitrailer truck was transported to Great Plains Health with unknown injuries Thursday afternoon after the semi rolled over and entered the ditch off westbound Interstate 80 between Hershey and Sutherland. No additional information was immediately available as the Nebraska State Patrol was investigating.
HERSHEY, NE
Bring Me The News

Backus couple killed in crash on icy Minnesota highway

A Minnesota man died two days after his wife following a crash on a snow- and ice-covered highway in central Minnesota. Leo D. Elyea, 86, of Backus, was taken to North Memorial Hospital following the April 6 crash on Highway 371 in Cass County. He died on Friday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
BACKUS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Statewide Alert For Minnesota Shooting Suspect

Pelican Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating a shooting and as of Sunday night, were trying to locate the suspected shooter. The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide alert in hopes of finding the suspect. He has been identified as 36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane. The...
PELICAN RAPIDS, MN
Y-105FM

Is Minnesota’s Stolen Monkey Story A Daring Hoax? Police Investigate

Last week news of the Tuesday, April 4 theft of Coco Chanel, a capuchin monkey, spread fast. But things have changed and it sounds like law enforcement might be skeptical of the whole story. Friday, police discovered Coco was NOT stolen from a Cub Foods parking lot in Maplewood, Minnesota...

