BOSTON — (AP) — The daffodils have sprouted, the fall foliage has all been raked away, and the Boston Marathon is back in the spring where it belongs. The world’s most prestigious marathon will return to the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square on Monday, three years after the last Patriots Day race and six months after its 125th edition was delayed, canceled and delayed again by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOSTON, MA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO