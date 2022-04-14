It is chaos in District 30-6A baseball

Nixon currently sits a half-game back of Del Rio for the fourth playoff spot in District 30-6A. The two teams face off Friday night at Veterans Field.

To say absolutely nothing has been decided in District 30-6A play might actually be an understatement.

Here is how the standings sit right now with just district records:

Eagle Pass7-2

Alexander6-2

United6-3

Del Rio4-4

Nixon4-5

United South2-6

LBJ0-7

That is five teams separated by three wins and three losses with four games left to play. Additionally, almost all of them have one game left against each other.

Alexander plays Eagle Pass on Thursday, Del Rio on April 19 and United on April 27. United plays Nixon on April 22 and Alexander. Nixon plays Del Rio on Friday and United on April 22. Del Rio plays Nixon on Thursday, Alexander on Tuesday and Eagle Pass on April 26. Eagle Pass plays Alexander on Tuesday and Del Rio on April 26.

So much can still happen in this district race. With four games for several teams entire playoff positions could flip. It’s likely that we could guess who would make it but where’s the fun in that?

What is fun about this right now is just about anyone can make it.

United South isn’t out of it yet either being just two wins back for Del Rio and Nixon.

Strap in for these last two weeks. It’s going to be a fun ride.

We’ll eat out words

The fun of doing MVP watches is taking a look at what as many players in the district have done up to that point as we can and choosing who we think is best.

Ideally that comes with getting the chance to have seen every player, but it doesn’t always work out that way.

We had seen Matt Rangel play a few times to start the year in district, but I don’t think we had really seen Matt Rangel play yet in the district.

It’s possible he also saw we didn’t have him on our MVP watch list and he wanted to show us we were wrong. That could also be a very narcissistic thought on my end and he could have just started playing great, but hey, we all have little narcissistic moments right?

Well anyway, we released our MVP watch list April 8. Since then Matt Rangel has gone 6 for 8 with two doubles, four singles, two walks and two RBIs. Probably more impressively though, he has reached base in six consecutive plate appearances and seven of his last eight times.

Going back to right before our watch list, Rangel went 2 for 3 with a double, home run and a walk against Alexander. In between he went 0 for 1 against Nixon getting his lone at-bat off the bench.

That means Rangel has gone 8 for 12 with a home run, two doubles, five singles and two walks in his last five games.

OK Matt, we’ll put you on the watch list now.

What’s next?

We’ve already touched on the upcoming schedule a bit but to set it in stone here is the upcoming schedule:

Alexander vs. Eagle Pass, 7 p.m. (Krueger)

United vs. LBJ, 7 p.m. (SAC)

United South (Bye)

Nixon vs. Del Rio, 8 p.m., Friday, (Veterans)

Cigarroa @ Roma, 6 p.m., Friday

Martin vs. La Joya Palmview, 5 p.m., Friday (Veterans)

Martin and Cigarroa also have chances to still make the playoffs right now. The Tigers are currently in third place in District 30-5A and Cigarroa is in sixth, but it is just 1 1/2 games back of Martin in third.