Dallas 2-year-old hit by SUV while running toward ice cream truck

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another injured after a road rage incident led to a double shooting on Mar. 19, Fort Worth Police said. Police said that officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Wayside Ave. in reference to a shooting call. When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman, each with an apparent gunshot wound near the scene. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The woman’s condition is unknown and she is currently undergoing treatment. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Neither victim has been identified. Detectives found that this incident stemmed from a road rage incident that started at a nearby fast food restaurant. One vehicle followed the other to a residence where the shooting occurred. The suspect is cooperating with homicide detectives in this investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 28 DAYS AGO