Dallas, TX

Dallas 2-year-old hit by SUV while running toward ice cream truck

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - A 2-year-old child died Wednesday after being hit by a car while running towards an ice cream truck in...

Comments / 4

WJHG-TV

Panama City man hit and killed by SUV driven by 12-year-old

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 60-year-old man is dead after being hit by an SUV backing out of a driveway Saturday afternoon, according to The Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the driver of the SUV was only 12-years-old. FHP told NewsChannel 7 that a man was standing behind the...
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Road Rage Leads To Fort Worth Double Shooting, Leaving 1 Dead

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead and another injured after a road rage incident led to a double shooting on Mar. 19, Fort Worth Police said. Police said that officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Wayside Ave. in reference to a shooting call. When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman, each with an apparent gunshot wound near the scene. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The woman’s condition is unknown and she is currently undergoing treatment. The man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Neither victim has been identified. Detectives found that this incident stemmed from a road rage incident that started at a nearby fast food restaurant. One vehicle followed the other to a residence where the shooting occurred. The suspect is cooperating with homicide detectives in this investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.  
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Medical Examiner Working To Identify Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is. Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim. Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
