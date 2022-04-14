ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marty Scurll And Travis Banks Booked For 5/13 The Crash Show, Lince Dorado Asks To Be Removed

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago
Lince Dorado has made a request to The Crash. The Crash announced the lineup for its May 13 event, which features a tag team bout pitting Marty Scurll & Travis Banks against Lince Dorado & Destiny. Both Scurll and Banks were named during the Speaking Out...

www.fightful.com

WORCESTER, MA
