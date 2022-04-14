Paul “Huggy” Edwin Solomon, 74, of Paducah, passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday, April 10, 2022. He was born in Alton, Illinois on March 11, 1948. He was an avid Eagle Scout and achieved perfect attendance throughout school before graduating form Reidland High School. Paul was very intense and passionate...
John “Jack” Robert Perry, 82, passed away April 10, 2022 in San Antonio, TX.
He was born May 25, 1939, in Seattle to George “Whitey” and Maxine Perry.
He spent his life as a laborer and contractor working at Plum Creek Lumber, Boeing, Alaskan Pipeline, and Superior Lumber. It was at Plum Creek that he met the love of his life, Michele Lamoreaux. John and Michele celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last June.
John enjoyed woodworking and hunting but loved fishing. He loved telling stories and jokes, but he could never get to the end of his jokes because he would start laughing so hard. His laughter was infectious, so everyone else in the room was laughing right along with him.
John is survived by his wife, Michele “Mickey” Perry; daughter Allison and husband Allen Solenberg of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Lindsay and husband J.B. O’Neal of Clovis, California; grandsons Cameron and Riley Solenberg; granddaughters Jaelyn and Morgan O’Neal; and three sons, David, Dennis, and Dean Perry.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by brother Ron Perry.
Burial will be at a later date in Montana. Please visit www.missionparks.com to leave notes of condolences.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Tasha Myers, the mother of slain stand-out Huntington High School athlete Devin Myers, is forming a new non-profit in his honor called Friends of Devin. The organization is aimed to offer grief support for those affected by gun violence as well as providing positive opportunities and activities for Shreveport youth. Devin Myers was killed March 3 on a street near his home in the Queensborough neighborhood.
