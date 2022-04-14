Virgil W. Hardesty — PENDING

Virgil H. Carlson, 90, passed away on March 24, 2022, at the Warren Manor. Virgil was born on October 21, 1931, in Ludlow, PA, the son of the late Ernest Henry William Carlson and Verda Maine Carlson. He was a mechanic in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. Virgil...

WARREN, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO