Adam Cole talks infighting amongst The Elite, being in AEW with Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly, and the Bullet Club Civil War, past and present. After three and a half years of running NXT, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Adam Cole are all in AEW. Adam Cole is also joined by his Superkliq mates in The Young Bucks and has already stood across the ring from Adam Page one of his bullet Club recruits, several times in AEW.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO