For churches hit by disaster, Easter brings promise of hope

EDITOR’S NOTE: It was two years ago that Tom Earnhardt, recognized as the “steward of North Carolina outdoors,” first reminded us that "while many of us are 'hunkered down,' it is important to remember that the world around us is still beautiful, ever changing, and very much alive." As the COVID-19 pandemic took a long-term grip on our lives, he sent "pictures of North Carolina each week—from Bald Head Island to Cape Lookout, Southport to Currituck, Umstead Park to Pilot Mountain, and from Linville Gorge and Panthertown Valley to the high peaks of Mitchell, Grandfather and Roan." For a year of the Pandemic Tom kept that promise, sharing stunning images of the state's natural beauty that even the long shadow of the coronavirus couldn't obscure. Now, a year after that last regular column, he shares some more. By the way, Tom is an attorney who pioneered environmental law in the state. He is an avid naturalist and was co-producer of more than 80 episodes of the natural science television series "Exploring North Carolina.”

