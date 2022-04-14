ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

For churches hit by disaster, Easter brings promise of hope

By LUIS ANDRES HENAO, HOLLY MEYER, PETER ORSI, Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Easter’s message of renewal will be especially poignant this year for four U.S. congregations rebounding from disasters. Their churches were destroyed by a tornado in Kentucky, gutted by a blaze in New York City, shattered when Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast, and filled with smoke and ash by the most...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 WCYY

Maine Church Announces Return Of Helicopter Easter Egg Drop

In early April of 2017, Augusta's Kennebec Community Church held one of the coolest family friendly events to ever happen in Central Maine. They held a helicopter Easter Egg drop. What is a helicopter Easter Egg drop? Well, it is exactly what it sounds like!. A low flying helicopter hovered...
AUGUSTA, ME
WRAL News

TOM EARNHARDT: The sanctuary a fish invited me to visit

EDITOR’S NOTE: It was two years ago that Tom Earnhardt, recognized as the “steward of North Carolina outdoors,” first reminded us that "while many of us are 'hunkered down,' it is important to remember that the world around us is still beautiful, ever changing, and very much alive." As the COVID-19 pandemic took a long-term grip on our lives, he sent "pictures of North Carolina each week—from Bald Head Island to Cape Lookout, Southport to Currituck, Umstead Park to Pilot Mountain, and from Linville Gorge and Panthertown Valley to the high peaks of Mitchell, Grandfather and Roan." For a year of the Pandemic Tom kept that promise, sharing stunning images of the state's natural beauty that even the long shadow of the coronavirus couldn't obscure. Now, a year after that last regular column, he shares some more. By the way, Tom is an attorney who pioneered environmental law in the state. He is an avid naturalist and was co-producer of more than 80 episodes of the natural science television series "Exploring North Carolina.”
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
KPLC TV

‘A Time of Hope and Renewal’: Disaster Recovery Conference to be held Wednesday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana business owners and community leaders will speak at a virtual Louisiana Disaster Recovery Conference on Wednesday, March 23. The theme of the event is “A Time of Hope and Renewal,” and it will focus on building a resilient community. The nonprofit Business & Workforce Recovery Solutions will host the conference on Zoom from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
LOUISIANA STATE
WRAL News

Holy days converging in April spark interfaith celebrations

It’s a convergence that happens only rarely. Coinciding with Judaism’s Passover, Christianity’s Easter and Islam’s holy month of Ramadan, Buddhists, Baha’is, Sikhs, Jains and Hindus also are celebrating their holy days in April. The springtime collision of religious holidays is inspiring a range of interfaith...
CHICAGO, IL
WRAL News

Saint's unique vision now provides refuge to blind Ukrainian children

Elizabieta Roza Czaka was raised in a wealthy Ukrainian family. Roza was educated in the best private schools and in her advanced training decided to study medicine. She also possessed an equestrian passion and rode horses almost daily. Her beautiful life was interrupted when she was thrown from her horse. Her head hit the ground with a great force damaging her optic nerves.
RELIGION
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
People

Candidate Ignites Controversy with 'Lie Back and Enjoy It' Rape Comment — Which He Says Is Misconstrued

A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Churches#Church Building#Church Service
WRAL News

Goldsboro, Raleigh churches to giveaway free gas cards

Goldsboro, N.C. — Two churches in the Triangle are giving away free gas cards to serve their communities this Easter. Deeper Life Ministries in Goldsboro will pass out 500 free gas cards on Saturday at 10 a.m. at three different gas stations:. The Circle K on North Berkley Boulevard...
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WRAL News

12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; 3 detained

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ten people were shot and two others injured in a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital that authorities do not believe was a random attack. Three people who had firearms have been detained in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting at...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRAL News

Raleigh named top 10 city to raise a family

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh has been named the 7th best city to raise a family, according to home warranty company American Home Shield. The top 10 list took into consideration safety, education, weather, outdoor activities and more. "Raleigh, the capital of North Carolina, is a lovely, affordable city for...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy