ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Bond reduced for Alabama man accused of attempted rape, stealing over 400 pairs of underwear

By Aaron Dixon, Seth Feiner
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMOmh_0f9C8IBV00

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Dothan man who police say broke into a woman’s home and attempted to rape her and steal several items in July 2021 has received a reduced bond. He is facing multiple charges spanning throughout 2021, with the majority of the charges made in July.

John Thomas Uda, 28, is charged with first-degree attempted rape, 50 counts of voyeurism, aggravated criminal surveillance, first-degree burglary, and two counts of third-degree burglary, among other charges.

Uda’s previous bond was set at around $1 million. His combined bond has now been adjusted to $150,000. $125,000 of that total bond is from voyeurism charges.

DOJ: Houston Co. woman sentenced to 18+ years in prison for her role in truck bombing of ex-boyfriend

Uda was arrested in July 2021 after police claim that he broke into a woman’s home on the 100 Block of Blissett Drive. The woman, who was home at the time, says Uda stole her gaming console after assaulting her.

“There were facts and circumstances with the physical evidence on the night of the burglary on July 10th,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “That led us to believe that one of his motivations for him to be in there, was to sexually assault the victim.”

After police connected Uda to the theft, they then performed a search warrant on his home and found over 400 pairs of female underwear and several electronic devices that showed explicit pictures of women, according to police.

WDHN EXCLUSIVE: Love triangle linked to Newville teen’s murder

In a separate incident, Uda was charged with aggravated criminal surveillance. Police say a different victim alleged that Uda offered her a ride home and then waited after he dropped her off, where he then attempted to watch her undress through her windows.

Uda is also facing two counts of illegal possession and use of a credit card, investigators found photos of debit card numbers, driver’s license, and other material on his phone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 12

Barbara Bach
2d ago

Why was his bond reduced? We are too easy on these sickos, now. He has multiple charges in the past. Put him in an institution in a straight jacket.

Reply(5)
13
Related
Click10.com

Police: Man arrested for attempted rape inside Walmart

MIAMI, Fla. – Walmart shoppers were left speechless and disturbed after hearing that a woman was sexually battered at a store they had just finished shopping in along Northwest 79th Street. “That’s really unsafe. I would come into a Walmart to grocery shop. Just for somebody to come up...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dothan, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dothan, AL
State
Alabama State
The Courier

Houma man accused of raping several children

A Houma man was arrested Monday after police said he sexually assaulted several children. Alaric Wiseman, 31, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of sexual battery, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said. Family members contacted the Sheriff's Office Thursday to report that Wiseman had inappropriately...
HOUMA, LA
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#Wdhn#Doj#Houston Co
WTAJ

Clearfield man charged with raping teen in garage, police say

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man is behind bars after he allegedly raped a 13-year old girl in a garage on Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Bonar, 36, picked up the teen and took her to a garage in Knox Township where he sexually assaulted her. State police said that they traced […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatim Hemraj

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
PIX11

Police bust man wanted for Harlem attempted rape: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man who allegedly beat, dragged and tried to rape a woman in Harlem, officials said. Rasheen Davis, a 39-year-old Bronx resident, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, attempted rape, robbery and sex abuse. He allegedly attacked a 43-year-old woman on Friday night. Davis allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS 42

CBS 42

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy