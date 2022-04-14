Kardashian admits to Photoshopping pictures of daughter

Shanna Moakler is sending well wishes to her ex-husband, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian, after the pair participated in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas early Monday morning. In a new statement to ET, Moakler, who shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with the Blink-182 drummer, congratulated "the happy couple."
Watch out, Kylie Jenner, there's a new makeup maven in the family. Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable photo of her 3-year-old daughter, True, with a face full of mom's makeup. "Good Morning 💋," Kardashian captioned the cute pic, which saw True putting on a...
While the Kardashian sisters have historically been adamant about denying having plastic surgery done, fans are praising Khloe Kardashian, 37, for being open about undergoing rhinoplasty in a new interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts that aired last night. The Good American founder talked about her decision to get a...
Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson sure seems to know how to strike a model pose already. The child was seen looking ready for her closeup with her hands on her hips in an image shared to Khloe's Instagram Stories on Thursday. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians sensation had taken...
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS. During an April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Kardashians—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and the Jenners—including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner—discussed their family's biggest news of the week, which happened to be Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
On Sunday, April 10, Khloe Kardashian threw a lavish and totally adorable cat-themed birthday party for her daughter True Thompson, who turns 4 on Tuesday. The reality star shared a slew of photos and videos from the bash, held at a private home. The birthday girl wore a pink feathered dress and pink braided hair extensions.
Barack and Michelle Obama have done a great job in keeping their daughters out of the spotlight and Malia and Sasha are notoriously private. However, on Wednesday, the former FLOTUS took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her family during a trip to the forest alongside an exciting announcement.
Breaking down their "weird" relationship! Khloé Kardashian admitted she and Scott Disick have a "flirty" friendship during the first episode of the family's new Hulu show The Kardashians, set to premiere on Thursday, April...
Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Khloe Kardashian is moving on and reflecting on her life with Tristan Thompson. On an ABC News Special on April 6, the Kardashians star shared that while Tristan was a good man, he was not the one for her. "I still think...
PAT Sajak is being slammed by Wheel of Fortune fans for asking what they say is an "inappropriate" question to co-host Vanna White. After a professional opera singer won big on the game show, Pat and Vanna engaged in their usual end-of-episode chit chat. It all started innocently enough, as...
TEEN Mom Amber Portwood's baby daddy Andrew Glennon has been accused of offering fans a chance to meet their 3-year-old son James for $10,000 in the former couple's contentious custody battle, The Sun can exclusively report. During the Teen Mom exes' two-day court testimony last month, it was alleged that...
Rapper Archie Eversole, best known for his 2002 hit single “We Ready,” has reportedly passed away. He was just 37 years old. Archie is also the artist behind “United We Conquer,” which serves as the current theme song for soccer club Atlanta United. His death was officially announced by Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9FM, on April 13, 2022.
Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
Bachelor baby! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham became the proud parents of their daughter, Alessi, in May 2019 and have been posting pictures of the little one ever since. “We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6lbs, 13oz 20cm long,” the race car driver revealed on his Instagram Story at the time after documenting […]
North West shared a funny message to deliver to her cousin True Thompson for her 4th birthday. Find out what Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s daughter had to say!. North West had her own special tribute for cousin True for her birthday, and it’s not what you’d expect! While cousin Penelope Disick and their mutual friend wished True a “happy birthday,” North joked, “Ooh, I’m four years old — four sucks!”
After a very short hiatus, our favorite reality TV family is returning to the small screen — but not on the E! network. On April 14, the Kardashian-Jenner clan will once again be updating fans on their personal and professional lives in Hulu's The Kardashians. The new series promises...
So in love ... but keeping it under wraps! Joe Alwyn made a rare comment about his private life with longtime love Taylor Swift while promoting his upcoming Hulu series Conversations With Friends. The actor,...
Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares North West's FASHION Insight. Kim Kardashian isn't kounting out having more kids. The 40-year-old was joined by sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, along with mom, Kris Jenner for an April 11 interview with Access', Kit Hoover, in which the family played a candid game of "Most Likely."
Tyler Hubbard recently took his 4-year-old daughter Olivia on a daddy-daughter date, and he shared an adorable photo from the special day via social media. In the photo, Hubbard and Olivia smile for the camera while Olivia shows off the bouquet of flowers her dad bought her. Hubbard shared in the caption that being a dad to a daughter is “one of the biggest honors” of his life.
