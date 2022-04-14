ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peshastin, WA

Peshastin woman dies after husband accidentally hits her with pickup truck

By Joe Utter
ifiberone.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePESHASTIN - A woman in her 80s died Tuesday in Peshastin after her husband accidentally ran her over with their pickup truck while backing out of the driveway....

www.ifiberone.com

