ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Revving up for the Indiana State Fair; 2022 theme announced

By Izzy Karpinski
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mu3OO_0f9C6vfY00

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the highlight of the summer for many Hoosiers: the Indiana State Fair! And for this year’s event, it’s all about the state’s history and love affair with cars.

Indiana State Fair officials announced the theme for the 2022 fair will be “Fun at the Speed of Summer.”

The theme is in partnership with Tom Wood Automotive Group and will celebrate Indiana’s “automotive excellence.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJGfg_0f9C6vfY00
Provided by Indiana State Fair

“We are putting the pedal to the metal and building momentum to get ready for FUN at the speed of summer!” Cindy Hoye, the Indiana State Fair Commission’s executive director, said in a release.

Crowning a Queen: Miss Indiana State Fair named

As part of the theme, fairgoers will see iconic, celebrity cars from movies and books, in addition to world-class classic car collections showcasing Indiana-made vehicles.

The fair will have fairgoer favorites including carnival rides, fun and wacky fair food, 4-H competitions, free entertainment and more.

The Indiana State Fair will run from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, August 21.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Pans made in Terre Haute are probably still in many kitchens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) Most likely you’ve eaten a turkey or two baked in a roasting pan that was made on the north side of Terre Haute. For more than 100 years, a factory stood on Beech Street. It pumped out special enameled coated cookware used all across the country. Recently, the company closed and […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KISS 106

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Indiana#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Tom Wood Automotive Group#Indiana State Fair#4 H Competitions#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Restaurant Bill In Indiana

You can't pay your tab at the restaurant. Here are some things that might happen in that situation. I can remember going out to eat with my parents as a kid and when the server would bring us the bill, my dad would pass it off to me. I would stare at him baffled because he knew that I didn't have any money. That's when he would throw out that line that we all have heard our parents throughout that old cliche: "I guess you're going to have to go in the back and wash dishes then!"
INDIANA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Growing grocery chain announces first Tennessee location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced its plans to expand into Tennessee by releasing details about its first store location in the state. The grocery chain has secured 17 acres in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and submitted initial plans to the city, calling for an approximately 160,000 square-foot store with tentative plans to open in 2023.
SPRING HILL, TN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
99.5 WKDQ

World’s Largest Bounce House Coming to Indianapolis

The World's Largest Bounce House is coming to Indianapolis this May with family and adults-only sessions!. I don't care how old you are, when you see a bounce house there's always a piece of you that wants to hop in and play. Typically bounce houses are reserved for kids only...but that's not the case with the World's Largest Bounce House!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

WorkOne Northern Indiana to Host Community Job Fair in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a job, mark your calendars for April 5!. WorkOne Northern Indiana will host a Community Job Fair on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Engineering, Technology, and Innovation Building, located at 2510 California Road in Elkhart. Over 20 employers...
ELKHART, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Hart, Mullen earn Indiana Junior All-Star Honors

INDIANAPOLIS (WTWO/WAWV) – Linton junior Joey Hart has been named an Indiana Junior All-Star. He’s a member of the CORE team that will play June 5th and 8th. Hart averaged 20.3 ppg for the Miners this past season. North Daviess junior Jaylen Mullen has been named an Indiana Junior All-State. He’s a member of the […]
LINTON, IN
WVNS

State Fair of WV announces Clay Walker as next performer

FAIRLEN, WV (WVNS) – The State Fair of West Virginia announced their next performer in this year’s lineup. The State Fair announced today, March 21, 2022, they would be adding country music legends Clay Walker with special guest Tracy Byrd Music to the lineup for the 2022 Concert Series. The announcement can be read in […]
MUSIC
WTWO/WAWV

Casino traffic flow addressed at meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Members of the Terre Haute Area Planning Commission and Churchill Downs addressed traffic flow plans for the casino. Earlier this year, Churchill Downs was awarded a license to build the Queen of Terre Haute casino. In Monday’s meeting of the commission, members approved changing the position that the building will […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy