Ohio zoo mourns loss of red panda

The Denver Zoo made a sad announcement this week regarding one of their beloved animals. On Friday (March 11) zookeepers made the difficult decision to euthanize Heshimu, the 19-year-old reticulated giraffe, after an acute change in her health left them with no other option. Zoo staff found Heshimu immobile in her indoor habitat on Friday morning. A team of keepers and veterinarians examined the large African mammal and determined her condition was unfortunately unrecoverable. The team was heartbroken to have to say goodbye to Heshi, who, besides her obvious size, had such a huge presence at the Denver Zoo.
