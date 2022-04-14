ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio zoo mourns loss of red panda

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo is mourning the loss of its 11-year-old red panda, Rinzen. The zoo said Rinzen died unexpectedly last Wednesday after a routine exam. Zoo officials said the exam didn't show anything...

www.wlwt.com

