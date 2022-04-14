Police: Drunk driver crashes into Hollister cemetery

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KRON/KSEE/KGPE) – A driver who was under the influence of alcohol crashed into a graveyard in Hollister, according to the Hollister Police Department.

On Wednesday morning, a driver with a blood alcohol content of .18% “decided to turn the Hillcrest Cemetery into a racetrack,” Hollister police wrote.

A dozen or more graves were damaged after the car rolled onto the field.

In a Facebook post about the incident, Hollister Police Department wrote, “There is no humor here. Only irony. Because if people don’t get the message, they will end up in the cemetery, or worse yet, put someone else there. Impaired driving kills.”

Police Chief Carlos Reynoso identified the driver as 19-year-old Tonatzil Montoya.

Officers found Montoya’s car up-side-down on its roof in the middle of the graveyard.

(Hollister Police Department)

(Hollister Police Department)

Police say the gravesites and monuments will be repaired.

