Milwaukee, WI

“New light, refreshed life”: Happy Milwaukee Day, Milwaukee

By Matt Wild
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Milwaukee Day, Milwaukee. Or 414 Day. Or 414 Milwaukee Day. Or 414MKEDay. It’s all the same. It’s all about Milwaukee. In that spirit, please enjoy this year’s Milwaukee video love letter...

Urban Milwaukee

The End of Milwaukee’s Rush Hour?

Despite low unemployment rates and a push to return to the office, weekday traffic levels in Wisconsin remain below their pre-pandemic levels. The decrease is greatest during traditional rush hour times. Meanwhile, weekend traffic counts are regularly eclipsing pre-pandemic levels and truck traffic is at record levels. A new analysis...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Milwaukee Fish Fry Tour

Join Milwaukee Food & City Tours to find out! We are taking to the streets to sample our favorites around town with you. We can almost guarantee that there is one spot on this tour route that you’ve never been to before!. Why did the fish fry start? What...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Stephen Colbert gets snarky about Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show,” didn’t learn his lesson after an apology tour to Milwaukee in 2021. During Tuesday’s show, the host cracked jokes about inflation prices and beers. “There are a lot of reasons people watch this show, but I...
WAUKESHA, WI
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Barbecue Restaurants in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

This list is based on prior customer reviews. There are various barbecue restaurants in Milwaukee, WI; However, few require recognition. They include:. Smoke Shack is a great location to get up with coworkers, family, or friends for a drink. Slow-smoked barbecued meats are on the menu at this restaurant. The establishment has a reputation for providing courteous and knowledgeable customer care to its clients. Their meat is smoked in small amounts to guarantee that it is of the highest quality, both in texture and flavor. No matter what day or night, Smoke Shack welcomes ravenous visitors.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Wisconsin

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

This City Has Been Named The Ugliest In Michigan

Didn't your mother tell you not to call people names? Well, when you call a city ugly, you're not always talking about the people inside of it, but rather some of the less than ideal aspects instead. And when it comes to Michigan, it's nearly impossible to argue that any...
DETROIT, MI
WISN

Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
WAUKESHA, WI
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Gas giveaways harm people. We shouldn’t let rich politicians like Willy Wilson do them.

Update Monday 3/21/22, 8:00 PM: The Chicago Tribune reported the following:. In order to avoid another traffic calamity, officials with the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police released a joint statement saying their agencies were “coordinating with Dr. Wilson and his staff to provide city and department resources to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure public safety during his gas giveaway at participating stations located in the city of Chicago.”
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Chicago

Two suburbs back out of Willie Wilson's plan to give away $1 million in free gas

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- On Thursday,  $1 million worth of free gas will be going up for grabs thanks to philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, some police departments want nothing to do with the giveaway. But we have learned that Chicago Police will not allow people to line up early and block traffic for the giveaway, and two south suburbs have told Wilson to take his gas giveaway somewhere else. There were initially 50 gas stations on the list for Wilson's gasoline giveaway, but the number is quickly dwindling down as he prepares...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Terrifying Illinois Mansion Is So Haunted it Sat Vacant for Nearly 50 Years

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?. I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.
LAKE FOREST, IL

