Times Gazette

The Highland County Veteran Service Commission is seeking Highland County Veterans who have never been in its office before. Eligible veterans can receive a $25 Kroger gift card just by bringing in a recorded copy of their DD214 to the office. Eligible dependents of deceased veterans can also participate in this incentive program. Call Cailin Hoskins or Tim Hazelwood for details. Staff will verify eligibility. Those applying must: Must have never previously brought in discharge paperwork; be a current Highland County resident (bring ID or current utility bill to verify; have an honorable or general under honorable conditions discharge; be recorded with a county recorder. The office is located at 1575 N. High St., Suite 400, Hillsboro Hours are Monday through Friday from 8a .m. to 12 noon and 1-4 p.m. The office can be reached at 937-393-8686.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO