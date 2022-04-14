Times Gazette

The Highland County Veteran Service Commission is seeking Highland County Veterans who have never been in its office before. Eligible veterans can receive a $25 Kroger gift card just by bringing in a recorded copy of their DD214 to the office. Eligible dependents of deceased veterans can also participate in this incentive program. Call Cailin Hoskins or Tim Hazelwood for details. Staff will verify eligibility. Those applying must: Must have never previously brought in discharge paperwork; be a current Highland County resident (bring ID or current utility bill to verify; have an honorable or general under honorable conditions discharge; be recorded with a county recorder. The office is located at 1575 N. High St., Suite 400, Hillsboro Hours are Monday through Friday from 8a .m. to 12 noon and 1-4 p.m. The office can be reached at 937-393-8686.
The Highland County Christian Women (HCCW) held its April 2022 meeting at the Hillsboro Seventh Day Adventist Church. After discussion, the group decided to disband due to the passing of its beloved leader, Judy Mason, and the many personal commitments of the members. In a little over a year, the...
The end of March and beginning of April saw numerous changes at the Hillsboro Public Library with a massive re-carpeting project and other renovations. “We originally thought the carpeting would not be complete until Monday, April 18,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “However, thanks to the hard work of the carpeting and moving companies and all of the librarians, we were able to get the library in tip-top shape a full week early.”
Multiple concerned citizens from the same property attended the Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners to voice their concerns about the way they and their home was treated by the Highland County Community Action Organization (HCCAO) and the Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP). Nicholas Lafferty said he...
The Highland County Humane Society Board of Directors has released a quarterly update noting the accomplishments of the agency during the first quarter of 2022. Since January, the non-profit has facilitated the adoption of 65 dogs and 27 cats, and 19 animals have been sent to rescue, bringing the total of animals saved to 111.
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
For no other reason than to help some special needs hunters enjoy the same kind of outdoor activities they enjoy, about 50 volunteers gathered last weekend at Pike Lake State Park for the fifth annual Thunder in the Hills. Organized by Randy Dyer of Hillsboro, Greg Keeton of Leesburg and...
The city of Hillsboro is continuing to resurface and repurpose the lot it acquired late last year in the 200 block of West Main St. in Hillsboro, with plans to use the space for the setting of this year’s Festival of The Bells in early July. But safety and service director Brianne Abbott said that the area could also serve a myriad of other purposes in the future that have yet to be determined.
One of the most interesting historical homes in Monroe is the Robert McClelland Home located at 47 East Elm Avenue in Monroe. It traces its history back to April 12, 1827 when John Anderson laid out the plat on the north side of the River Raisin on what had originally been the John Anderson Farm.
The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) recognized four senior high school students from Adams, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties for their academic success and school and community service at a recognition dinner on April 5. Dan Roberts, educational consultant, shared 10 simple statements he created that he felt would...
Editor’s note — Because they typically receive a lot of public nuisance reports in the spring and early summer, Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner has released the following information. “We especially want to be sure that everyone knows about our new online form for reporting nuisance properties,” Warner said.
