New York City, NY

NYC subway shooting suspect Frank James to face court on terror charges

By Emily Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgJbb_0f9C5yQM00

Subway shooting suspect Frank James is set to face federal court Thursday for allegedly turning a New York rush-hour commute into bloody terror.

The 62-year-old will be arraigned in Brooklyn on a terrorism-related charge Thursday afternoon — a day after he was nabbed following a 30-hour citywide manhunt for him.

James is accused of firing 33 rounds on the crowded Manhattan-bound N train in Sunset Park on Tuesday, leaving 29 innocent straphangers injured.

After fleeing, a smirking James was finally taken into custody in the East Village on Wednesday afternoon when he — and other eagle-eyed New Yorkers — called Crime Stoppers.

“I’m Frank, I’m the person you’re looking for. I’m surprised it took so long,” James told cops as they cuffed him, police sources told The Post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiPHI_0f9C5yQM00 New York City police officers arrest subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62, in the East Village.AP Photo/Meredith Goldberg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzugK_0f9C5yQM00
Frank James is accused of firing 33 rounds on the Manhattan-bound N train in Sunset Park on Tuesday.DOJ https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GCtU_0f9C5yQM00 Frank James allegedly turned a New York rush-hour commute into bloody terror.Facebook / Armen Armenian

Federal prosecutors immediately hit him with a charge of committing terrorist attacks and other violence against mass transportation systems.

He is facing life in prison if convicted.

“My fellow New Yorkers, we got him,” Mayor Eric Adams said in the wake of his arrest. “We got him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17B6qW_0f9C5yQM00 A smirking Frank James was finally taken into custody when he — and other eagle-eyed New Yorkers — called Crime Stoppers.Matthew McDermott https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L4Xoh_0f9C5yQM00
A person is aided outside a subway car in Brooklyn, April 12, 2022.Will B Wylde via AP https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUeTn_0f9C5yQM00 Frank James is facing life in prison if convicted.DOJ

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell added: “We hope this arrest brings some solace to the victims and the people of the city of New York.

“We used every resource at our disposal to gather and process significant evidence that directly links Mr. James to the shooting. We were able to shrink his world quickly. There was nowhere left for him to run.”

Mic

Tucker Carlson says the media is ignoring the NYC subway shooting because the suspect is Black

You’ve probably heard about the horrifying mass shooting that occurred on a Brooklyn subway car on Tuesday morning, which left more than a dozen injured and prompted a massive manhunt across New York City for Frank James, who was named an official suspect by Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday. You’ve probably heard about it because, as you’d probably expect from an instance of extreme gun violence in the nation’s biggest mass transit system, it’s been front page, breaking news across the country for the past 24 hours and counting.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
