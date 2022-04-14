NYC subway shooting suspect Frank James to face court on terror charges

Subway shooting suspect Frank James is set to face federal court Thursday for allegedly turning a New York rush-hour commute into bloody terror.

The 62-year-old will be arraigned in Brooklyn on a terrorism-related charge Thursday afternoon — a day after he was nabbed following a 30-hour citywide manhunt for him.

James is accused of firing 33 rounds on the crowded Manhattan-bound N train in Sunset Park on Tuesday, leaving 29 innocent straphangers injured.

After fleeing, a smirking James was finally taken into custody in the East Village on Wednesday afternoon when he — and other eagle-eyed New Yorkers — called Crime Stoppers.

“I’m Frank, I’m the person you’re looking for. I’m surprised it took so long,” James told cops as they cuffed him, police sources told The Post.

New York City police officers arrest subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62, in the East Village.AP Photo/Meredith Goldberg

Federal prosecutors immediately hit him with a charge of committing terrorist attacks and other violence against mass transportation systems.

He is facing life in prison if convicted.

“My fellow New Yorkers, we got him,” Mayor Eric Adams said in the wake of his arrest. “We got him.”

A person is aided outside a subway car in Brooklyn, April 12, 2022.Will B Wylde via AP

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell added: “We hope this arrest brings some solace to the victims and the people of the city of New York.

“We used every resource at our disposal to gather and process significant evidence that directly links Mr. James to the shooting. We were able to shrink his world quickly. There was nowhere left for him to run.”