The ever-ambitious Pfizer has declared its intentions to develop a COVID-19 vaccine that would be effective against all known novel coronavirus variants by the end of 2022. New variants of the COVID-19-causing virus have been emerging at an alarming rate. For instance, the new XE and BA.2 coronavirus have caused a lot of uncertainty and worry, as people struggle to grapple with their spread. And what the world ideally needs at a time like this is a vaccine that can battle all of these variants.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO