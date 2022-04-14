ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House mulls sending top official to Kyiv after Euro leaders visit: report

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XoEAB_0f9C5rFH00

The Biden administration is discussing sending a top official to Ukraine to meet with the country’s president in a show of support for the beleaguered nation after several European leaders made the trip in recent days.

Among those being considered to pay a “surprise” visit to Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv are Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Politico reported late Wednesday.

President Biden, who lamented last month during a trip to Europe that “they will not let me” on Ukrainian soil, is unlikely to be the one to go, the report added. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that there were “no plans” for such a presidential trip.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also not considered a likely candidate, even though she visited Poland and Romania last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ro6BH_0f9C5rFH00 Secretary of State Antony Blinken could make the trip to Ukraine on behalf of the White House.REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy/Pool/File Photo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E6MuH_0f9C5rFH00
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked the streets of Kyiv together last week.Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

The discussions were reported days after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Zelensky and the two men walked the deserted streets of Kyiv in a show of solidarity.

Other leaders who have visited Ukraine recently include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the presidents of Estonia, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania — who made the journey by train on Wednesday.

If a decision is made to send a cabinet official, it’s unlikely that an announcement would be made in advance because of security concerns, Politico reported. The outlet also said the timing of any potential trip ​is uncertain because of developments on the ground in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yS3Vr_0f9C5rFH00 Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is also an option to take the trip to Ukraine.Michael A. McCoy/Pool via AP

The lack of an in-person visit from Biden when he traveled to Belgium and Poland last month drew a rebuke from Ukraine’s deputy prime minister earlier this week.

“It would have been a huge symbolic step to show that he is not afraid of the world’s rapist, of the world’s butcher, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, that has covered Europe in the bodies of Ukrainian women and that is conducting mass atrocities live on air,” Iryna Vereshchuk told CNN Monday . “And this would have been a symbolic and historic step, but it didn’t happen.”

At the time of the president’s March visit, Russian troops were involved in daily battles with Ukrainian forces in the suburbs surrounding Kyiv. They began to withdraw earlier this month in apparent preparation for a large-scale assault on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RL3eh_0f9C5rFH00 President Biden, seen here with Polish President Andrzej Duda last month, has drew criticism for not traveling to Ukraine despite visiting other European countries recently.BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXTc1_0f9C5rFH00 Zelensky recently met with the President of Poland Andrzej Duda (second from left), President of Latvia Egils Levits (second from right), President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda (left) and President of Estonia Alar Karis (right) during their visit to Ukraine.HANDOUT/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER/AFP via Getty Images

To help counter that threat, Biden announced the authorization of an additional $800 million in new military aid, including heavy weapons and helicopters, after an hour-long call with Zelensky on Wednesday.

