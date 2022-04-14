ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Calling for PM to quit would have been ‘easiest’ course of action, says Ross

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3if4NZ_0f9C4U6T00

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said the “easiest” course of action for him would have been to repeat calls for the Prime Minister to quit after his recent fine.

Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were among those who received fixed penalty notices issued in relation to a gathering in Downing Street at the height of the pandemic.

Mr Ross was among the leading voices in his party calling on the Prime Minister to stand down earlier this year, but this week he said such a change would destabilise the UK Government and provide a boost to Vladimir Putin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HiLm5_0f9C4U6T00
The Prime Minister and Chancellor were issued with fines this week (Dan Kitwood/PA) (PA Wire)

Defence Select Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood said Tories should not use the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a “fig leaf to dodge tough questions” on Mr Johnson’s leadership.

Speaking from his party’s local election manifesto launch, the Scottish Tory leader told the PA news agency he “respects” Mr Ellwood, but added: “In terms of using (the invasion) to dodge, the easiest thing for me would have been to call for the Prime Minister to go.

“That would have saved me from getting lots of questions repeatedly from the media, which I’m happy to take, but that would have been the easy decision.

“I’m looking at the situation in Ukraine… as being an issue that is of the utmost importance and we’ve seen that the support from the UK Government has been absolutely essential for President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine to defend themselves,

“Therefore I want to do everything possible to maintain that support and do nothing that will help Vladimir Putin.

“A vacuum at the top of the UK Government at this time would only benefit Vladimir Putin.”

When asked if two of the country’s most powerful men being found to have breached laws they themselves had set would provide a boost to Russia, Mr Ross said: “Their actions are absolutely unacceptable and I am as angry as anyone else is about this.”

He added: “The situation in Ukraine and the last few weeks of this war has made a difference for me, but I respect people that take a different view.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nicola Sturgeon among senior British politicians banned from Russia

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has condemned Vladimir Putin after she was banned from Russia along with other senior British politicians. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are also among 13 who have been barred from entering the country in response to UK sanctions.
POLITICS
newschain

Prime Minister and Cabinet banned from Russia in response to sanctions

Boris Johnson and other Cabinet ministers have been placed on a Kremlin blacklist and banned from entering Russia in response to sanctions against the country. The Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, and former PM Theresa May are among those on the list published by Russia’s foreign ministry.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Tobias Ellwood
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#The Uk Government#Defence Select Committee#Russian#Scottish
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Zelensky claims Russia troops are ‘cutting out civilians’ tongues’ and want to make Ukrainians ‘silent slaves’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “cutting out civilians’ tongues” in Ukraine among a list of gruesome atrocities.Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky told council members about alleged attacks that had taken place by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops “just for pleasure” in recently liberated towns in Ukraine. Appearing via video link, Mr Zelensky described how civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their homes and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.He added that those responsible should immediately be...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
The Independent

Partygate: Tory MP Fabricant claims ‘many nurses and teachers’ also broke law

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has attempted to defend Boris Johnson for breaking his own lockdown laws by suggesting “many teachers and nurses” also broke the rules.The MP for Lichfield rushed to justify Mr Johnson’s breaches of Covid law - at a surprise birthday party thrown for him by wife Carrie and No 10 staff - by claiming the prime minister was not aware at the time that he was breaking the law.Mr Fabricant compared Mr Johnson’s actions, for which he was fined by police on Tuesday, as being like “many teachers and nurses who after a very, very...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy