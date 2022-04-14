Square Launches New Version of Square Stand

The Square Cupboard has breathed new life into the former Center Stage Fashions on the Hernando Court Square. A ribbon cutting was held at Jaime (Whitley) Smith's gift shop, now located at 324 W. Commerce Street, by the Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce. Smith along with her family and employees welcomed chamber representatives, city officials and community members to her new location. Smith also thanked her former neighbor, Judy Beard, who owned and operated Center Stage Fashions. "We were next door to Center Stage for 13 years, now we're in the former clothing store," Smith said. "We are a gifts for all ages store. Baby, gifts for tweens, adults, we offer a bridal registry, dishes, pottery, and we're just excited to be able to expand." The Square Cupboard, which opened in 2008, also delivers gifts in Hernando, for showers and weddings. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HERNANDO, MS ・ 22 DAYS AGO