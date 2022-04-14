ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Square Launches New Version of Square Stand

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Square has introduced the next generation of Square Stand, the company’s countertop device that turns an iPad into a powerful, robust point of sale system that sellers can use to run their entire business. Launching in all of Square’s eight global markets, Square Stand features integrated contactless and...

