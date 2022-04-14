3 ways to grab listener attention in a presentation, according to science

Minimalist furniture is often considered antithetical to hi-tech features, but this concept challenges those assumptions in a simple yet beautiful way. There is no stopping the fact that our appliances and even our furniture are getting smarter. Many lighting solutions today connect to the Internet, and some wooden desks or shelves have built-in wireless charging. The influx of technology in our homes can sometimes feel a bit too invasive and disruptive, especially if they tend to drive people apart, even when sharing the same physical space. Technology can sometimes also be too “in your face,” flexing its muscles and creating disharmony in people’s lives. Of course, it doesn’t have to be that way at all, and thoughtful product design offers the opportunities to upgrade what looks like simple, minimalist furniture without disrupting a family’s dynamics. In fact, it can even become a place for family and friends to build stronger relationships.

