Murder warrant issued for father, step-mother of Pasco boy found dead

By Xochitl Hernandez, Bilingual MMJ Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASCO, Wash. - Pasco Police Department confirmed today that hikers who found human remains in a rural Benton County area back on February 5, 2022, had found the remains of Edgar Casian. Casian was reported missing in May 2021 and police have been searching for him ever since. However,...

#Murder#Child Abuse#Pasco Police Department
