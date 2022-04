MILTON — For Jewish families on the South Shore, the joyful traditions of Passover begin even before the first Seder night. For days, families prepare to mark the exodus of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt with blessings, songs, prayers and symbolic traditions that have become a time honored practice across the world. From the burning of the chametz to symbolic meals and even the setting of the table, Passover carries meaning that stretches across centuries and continents. ...

MILTON, MA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO