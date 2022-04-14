Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture Temporarily Bans Egg Exhibitions To Protect From Avian Flu

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – As cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza have been detected in 26 states, including some surrounding Pennsylvania, the Pa. Department of Agriculture has placed a temporary ban on poultry and egg exhibitions.

“Pennsylvania’s agricultural fairs are important educational events for our youth,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “But the risk to our poultry farmers and our economy outweighs the benefit of displaying poultry at fairs when avian influenza is an imminent threat. The very real experience of weighing risks against benefits is also a tremendously important part of agricultural education.”

The temporary ban will prohibit the presence and display of poultry and poultry products which include eggs, feathers, and other parts and items made from these parts.

It will apply to the 108 county and local fairs that receive funding under the Pennsylvania Agricultural Fair Act.

The ban takes effect on Saturday, April 16, and will last for 60 days or until the order is rescinded.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is highly contagious and often fatal to birds.

A complete list of detections of the High Pathogenic Avian Influenza can be found on the USDA’s website at this link.