Russian central bank says has not purchased OFZ bonds since March 23

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago

April 14 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Thursday it has not purchased OFZ government bonds since March 23 after trading resumed on March 21 following a near month-long hiatus.

“Pricing on the OFZ market has a purely market nature,” the central bank said in a report on financial risks.

The central bank said non-residents were closing rouble positions in late February and bought 415 billion roubles ($5.19 billion) worth of foreign currency on Feb. 21-28. ($1 = 80.0000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters)

Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

