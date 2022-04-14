ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Illini’s Tori McQueen named Big Ten softball pitcher of the week

ourquadcities.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois’ Tori McQueen has been named pitcher of the week by the Big Ten Conference. The lefty sophomore went 2-0 with...

www.ourquadcities.com

Oklahoma Daily

OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule No. 18 Texas 9-1 in 5 innings to claim series

No. 1 Oklahoma (38-0, 8-0 Big 12) run-ruled No. 18 Texas (30-12-1, 6-2 Big 12) 9-1 in five innings on Friday. Sophomore utility Alyssa Brito went 3-for-3, hammering two home runs and slapping three RBIs to lead OU’s hitters. Redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns and junior outfielder Rylie Boone followed with two RBIs each.
AUSTIN, TX
KSNB Local4

UNK softball splits doubleheader with Central Missouri

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Sophomore catcher Katie Gosker hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning, her third dinger of the weekend, and sophomore Stacy Bott earned her seventh win as Nebraska-Kearney slipped past Central Missouri, 3-1, in game two of a double header Saturday afternoon at Patriot Park.
KEARNEY, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hagen Smith’s incredible start lifts No. 6 Diamond Hogs over LSU

Hagen Smith turned a performance for the ages on Friday. Arkansas’ freshman left-hander, in Game Two against rival LSU, was brilliant and the sixth-ranked Hogs clinched the series victory of the Tigers with a 4-0 win at Baum-Walker Stadium. Smith allowed just three total baserunners – one via walk and two with base knocks – in working seven innings and striking out seven in the process. “Real impressive,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “I mean, it’s hard to shut anybody out, especially a team with that lineup.” Arkansas scored three runs in the third to take control on a solo home run from Zack Gregory and a two-run shot from Michael Turner. Chris Lanzilli added another solo homer in the fifth to finish off the scoring. LSU didn’t get a runner to even second base until the eighth inning against Zebulon Vermillion. The Tigers left the bases loaded in the frame when Evan Taylor induced a flyout to end things. Arkansas will look to get a sweep in the series on Saturday at 2 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kait 8

Delce deals gem, #6 Arkansas softball beats #12 Kentucky

Junior Chenise Delce tossed a nine-strikeout gem to propel No. 6 Arkansas to its ninth-consecutive win, downing No. 12 Kentucky, 2-1, in Friday’s series opener at Bogle Park. The win also marks the Hogs’ fifth-straight win against a ranked opponent. “We had a pitcher’s duel today,” said head...
JONESBORO, AR

