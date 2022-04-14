ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allamakee County, IA

Wind Advisory issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Calhoun; Chickasaw; Coahoma; DeSoto; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Monroe; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tippah; Tishomingo; Tunica; Union; Yalobusha WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West northwest winds near 20 mph with gusts between 35 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Telfair, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 13:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery; Telfair; Wheeler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Lumber City affecting Wheeler, Telfair and Montgomery Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Lumber City. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Water overflows into the broad swampy flood plain. Farm fields on the right bank flood. General agriculture and timber interests are affected by the flooding. In addition, water reaches the top of the boat ramp near the Highway 341 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 PM EDT Saturday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 15 feet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eddy County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eddy County Plains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel difficult.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Crane, Ector, Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Crane; Ector; Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland; Pecos; Reagan; Upton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust may reduce visibility and make travel hazardous.
CRANE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski, Smyth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bland; Carroll; Floyd; Grayson; Montgomery; Pulaski; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds with localized gusts possibly exceeding 50 mph will be at the higher elevations of the North Carolina High County into far southwest Virginia, particularly locations such as Beech Mountain, Whitetop, Mt. Jefferson, and Mt. Rogers.
BLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Hermosa Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hermosa Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The Hermosa Foot Hills, the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills and the Rapid City area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Hale, Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Floyd; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of the extreme southern Texas Panhandle and the South Plains. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Castro, Parmer, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 06:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Castro; Parmer; Swisher WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Castro, Parmer and Swisher Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will reduce visibilities locally less than a mile.
CASTRO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mellette; Todd; Tripp WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Mellette County, Todd County and Tripp County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
JACKSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 13:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Shoshone, Lava Beds WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, and Carey. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 02:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brooks, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brooks; Northern Hidalgo WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Brooks and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Foard, Hardeman, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Wilbarger WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
FOARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 12:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves locally 1 to 2 feet expected. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

