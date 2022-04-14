Ranking nanodevice functionality methods

Quantum sensors have the potential to detect biological processes at scales inaccessible to conventional biophysical or biomedical techniques; for example, they could enable nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) at the nanoscale for the detection of biomolecules in diagnostic screenings. Nonetheless, their great sensitivity to environmental noise, as well as the fragility of biological molecules upon perturbations, has limited their application as interfacial sensors with intact biological systems thus far. Specifically, such an interface must preserve both the sensor's highly fragile quantum states and allow the immobilization of intact biomolecules from solution on the quantum sensor surface. Now, writing in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Peter C. Maurer and colleagues developed a surface treatment method to enable biocompatible, versatile and chemically stable functionalization of diamond quantum sensors.
