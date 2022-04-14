ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

How mechanical stimuli trigger cellular signaling

By Leipzig University
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreathing, seeing, hearing—the family of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) is involved in a variety of physiological processes and is also the cause of diverse diseases. As has now been discovered by a team of scientists led by Professor Ines Liebscher from Leipzig University, some members of the GPCR family respond to...

Phys.org

Scientists discover a new kind of cell death linked to copper

Copper is an essential element of life from bacteria and fungi to plants and animals. In humans, it binds to enzymes to help blood clot, hormones mature, and cells process energy. But too much copper kills cells—and now scientists have figured out how. Researchers at the Broad Institute of...
CANCER
Interesting Engineering

Scientists create brain charts that show how the brain changes over a lifetime

For decades, growth charts have been used by pediatricians as reference tools. The charts allow health professionals to plot and measure a child’s height and weight from birth to young adulthood. The percentile scores they provide, especially across multiple visits, help doctors screen for conditions such as obesity or inadequate growth, which fall at the extremes of these scores.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Cell Type Discovered Deep in Human Lungs – With Regenerative Properties

Findings shine light on underpinnings of COPD, pave new direction for future research on treatments. A new type of cell that resides deep within human lungs and may play a key role in human lung diseases has been discovered by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
SCIENCE
Shropshire Star

Researchers reverse ageing in human cells by 30 years – study

Experts suggest that, while in their early stages, the findings could eventually revolutionise regenerative medicine. Researchers have reversed ageing in human skin cells by 30 years, according to a new study. Scientists say they have developed a method to time jump human skin cells by three decades – longer than...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Breakthrough ‘time jump’ technique de-ages human skin cells by 30 years

BABRAHAM, United Kingdom — A breakthrough de-aging technique is capable of turning back the clock of human skin cells by three decades, a new study reveals. Scientists at the Babraham Institute say the procedure rejuvenates skin cells by resetting them to an earlier stage of development. Study authors believe...
SKIN CARE
Richard Scott

Newly discovered part of the human body inside our lungs

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. In a new study, researchers have found out a new part of the human body inside the lungs. This new part of the human body is a type of cell which located inside the bronchioles (branching passageways of the human lungs.)
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
Bridget Mulroy

Cancer Cells Feed On Iron: Scientists Have An Advantage

Huge developments in cancer research.(Erdark/iStock) After years of research on genetic mutations of cells and a key discovery made of cells carrying KRAS gene mutations having large amounts of a reactive form of iron, scientists can attack this aspect of the mutated cells by delivering cancer medications to the “ferroaddicted” cells without causing damage to the healthy cells. This approach could spare cancer patients a significant level of discomfort going forward.
Interesting Engineering

A new path to nuclear fusion? A novel pistol shrimp-inspired system succeeded

A British fusion firm and University of Oxford spinoff First Light Fusion claims it achieved nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. Its new method offers the "fastest, simplest and cheapest route to commercial fusion power," the company explains in a press release. Amazingly, its novel "projectile" approach is inspired by one of the smallest creatures in the ocean, the pistol shrimp.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

The discovery of two giant dinosaur species solves the mystery of missing apex predators in North America and Asia

The top predator of the Jurassic and Cretaceous landscapes was usually a species of meat-eating dinosaur. These predators walked on two legs, had powerful jaws lined with sharp teeth and included species from groups known as tyrannosaurs, spinosaurs and carcharodontosaurs. Tyrannosaurus rex, the goat-eating, jeep-chasing tyrannosaur from the movie Jurassic...
WILDLIFE
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
Nature.com

Harnessing natural killer cells for cancer immunotherapy: dispatching the first responders

Natural killer (NK) cells have crucial roles in the innate immunosurveillance of cancer and viral infections. They are 'first responders' that can spontaneously recognize abnormal cells in the body, rapidly eliminate them through focused cytotoxicity mechanisms and potently produce pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines that recruit and activate other immune cells to initiate an adaptive response. From the initial discovery of the diverse cell surface receptors on NK cells to the characterization of regulatory events that control their function, our understanding of the basic biology of NK cells has improved dramatically in the past three decades. This advanced knowledge has revealed increased mechanistic complexity, which has opened the doors to the development of a plethora of exciting new therapeutics that can effectively manipulate and target NK cell functional responses, particularly in cancer patients. Here, we summarize the basic mechanisms that regulate NK cell biology, review a wide variety of drugs, cytokines and antibodies currently being developed and used to stimulate NK cell responses, and outline evolving NK cell adoptive transfer approaches to treat cancer.
CANCER
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
IFLScience

A Woman Missing The "Language" Part Of The Brain Is Bilingual, Now Scientists Are Studying How That's Possible

People don't often volunteer themselves to be the focus of scientific investigation, but in 2016, Dr Evelina Fedorenko at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) found herself with a more than willing subject in a woman known as “EG”. So named to protect her privacy, EG had contacted one of Fedorenko’s colleagues to see if she could contribute to research owing to her “interesting brain" – and it's really something.
SCIENCE
NBC News

Microplastics in the human body: What we know and don't know

Few places on Earth — or in our bodies — seem to be free of microplastics. Researchers in recent months have announced the discovery of microplastics traveling in the bloodstream of a handful of anonymous donors and embedded deep in the lung tissue of about a dozen patients awaiting surgery. Another recent study reported finding microplastics in placentas.
SCIENCE
nextbigfuture.com

MRNA Cocktail Can Make Old Tissue Specific Cells Young

Stanford University researcher has de-aged mouse cells with different tissue types and the cells kept the same tissue type but were just younger. They also de-aged stem cells. They did with a cocktail of MRNA. Messenger RNA was used for billions of COVID vaccines. The Stanford researchers need to determine...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How cells use a signaling molecule to sense their microenvironment

A new study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet shows that the local activity of the signaling molecule Rac1 controls cycles of microscopic protrusions and retractions of the cell membrane. The cell uses these cycles to sense its surroundings, which among other things affects the cell's ability to move. Understanding of the cellular and molecular mechanisms that control cell movements can help us to develop better diagnostics and treatment of various diseases such as cancer.
CANCER

