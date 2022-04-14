Former jail officer pleads guilty to using excessive force

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former officer at a Kentucky jail has pleaded guilty to using illegal force against an inmate.

Gregory Evans, 50, a former captain with the Madison County Detention Center in Richmond, entered the plea Wednesday, the Justice Department said in a statement.

According to court documents and admissions made during the plea hearing, Evans was escorting the inmate down a hallway when he became angry and grabbed him, strangled him and repeatedly punched him, the statement said. The inmate suffered a broken jaw and lost consciousness, officials said.

“When members of law enforcement engage in excessive force, they not only victimize an individual but do grave disservice to the dedicated work of so many others who honorably serve the public,” said U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV.