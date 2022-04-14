ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Former jail officer pleads guilty to using excessive force

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former officer at a Kentucky jail has pleaded guilty to using illegal force against an inmate.

Gregory Evans, 50, a former captain with the Madison County Detention Center in Richmond, entered the plea Wednesday, the Justice Department said in a statement.

According to court documents and admissions made during the plea hearing, Evans was escorting the inmate down a hallway when he became angry and grabbed him, strangled him and repeatedly punched him, the statement said. The inmate suffered a broken jaw and lost consciousness, officials said.

“When members of law enforcement engage in excessive force, they not only victimize an individual but do grave disservice to the dedicated work of so many others who honorably serve the public,” said U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Richmond, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, KY
City
Lexington, KY
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend So Severely She Said ‘Just Kill Me Already,’ Forced Her to Go with Him to Job Interview at Jail Across State Lines

A Texas man allegedly went to a job interview over the weekend while holding his girlfriend hostage. He’s since been arrested twice. Matthew Joseph Contreras, 25, stands accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police in El Paso, Texas. Court documents obtained by local ABC/CW affiliate...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Evans
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RFT (Riverfront Times)

After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'

The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate died Sunday morning at the violence-plagued prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. MODOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann did not release the cause of death, but Missouri Prison Reform Executive Director Lori Curry told the RFT it came as the result of a violent attack.
BONNE TERRE, MO
The Independent

Man convicted of 7 dog torture-killings eligible for parole

A man convicted of torturing, killing and dismembering seven dogs is eligible for possible release years earlier than originally believed, officials said.The Nevada Department of Corrections originally calculated that Jason Brown, 32, would not have a chance for parole until 2025 but now says that was legally incorrect under Nevada law because his crimes involved dogs, not people, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.“Animals are treated as personal property under Nevada law,” department spokesman Bill Quenga said, adding that a designation of violence according to the law can only be made when the victim is human. Reclassifying Brown from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Justice Department
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

Louisville cop shot during fatal Breonna Taylor raid says review hearing was 'just for show' and that officer now suing to get his job back was 'hung out to dry...for saving my life'

The former Louisville detective who was fired following the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor in March 2020 has found support from one of his former colleagues who was there that night. Retired Sgt. John Mattingly told the Daily Mail that he is in full support of Myles Cosgrove's efforts...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

855K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy