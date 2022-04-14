ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine looks to improve heating assistance program

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine might make it easier for residents to access heating assistance.

The state’s housing authority provides assistance via the Home Energy Assistance Program. Lawmakers are considering a proposal to direct the housing authority to use state money to improve application waiting and approval times.

Proponents of the move have said the state could improve the wait times by hiring temporary workers, purchasing technology or contracting with a third party. The Maine Legislature voted to enact the proposal on Tuesday.

Democratic Rep. Raegan LaRochelle of Augusta said the bill is a response to the fact residents have been unable to receive money in a timely fashion. More money has been allocated to heating assistance programs than ever before due to pandemic relief funds, supporters of the proposal said.

Home heating costs in Maine are among the highest in the nation because of cold temperatures, old infrastructure and reliance on heating oil.

The proposal approved by the Legislature also directs the housing authority to create a working group to find ways to make the assistance program more efficient in the long run.

