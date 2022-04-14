ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellator 277 Preview: Vadim Nemkov – Corey Anderson

By Daniel Cunningham
 2 days ago
Tomorrow night in the co-main event of Bellator 277, we will see the conclusion of the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix with the title on the line. The champion Vadim Nemkov (15-2) takes on his toughest test to date in Corey Anderson (16-5). Back in 2020, Corey Anderson was granted...

